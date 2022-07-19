NCTC signs OpenVault to 'preferred partnership'

LENEXA, Kan., and JERSEY CITY, N.J. – NCTC and OpenVault today announced an enhanced partnership that will bring to NCTC members technical solutions and data-driven analytics expertise that are intended to improve broadband business outcomes.

The agreement provides NCTC members with access to OpenVault's extensive lineup of award-winning, SaaS-based tools that improve network performance, subscriber satisfaction and monetization. NCTC and OpenVault also will provide the NCTC-OpenVault Industry Trends and Analytics Report, an exclusive, customized report containing leading indicators and analysis that will help NCTC members make informed business decisions and stay ahead of broadband usage trends.

As part of the preferred partnership, OpenVault will drive value to NCTC members via:

A suite of network optimization and diagnostics tools that can streamline network management, monitoring and optimization and can enable distance diagnostics and remote care

Monetization and customer engagement tools that can provide insights into subscriber usage at the macro and micro levels, spur revenue opportunities and keep subscribers engaged and satisfied

Next-generation solutions that can significantly increase network capacity virtually, without the capital or operational expense of a node split

National Cable Television Cooperative

OpenVault