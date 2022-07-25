NCTC notches string of new tech deals

ORLANDO, Fla. – NCTC, the National Content & Technology Cooperative, and TP-Link have announced an agreement that will provide NCTC's members with the best possible North American prices and premium access to its inventory of reliable networking devices and accessories. The deal is part of an established partnership that enables communications service providers to offer self-optimizing Wi-Fi, access controls, cyber-security and more.

The agreement, which was featured at The Independent Show 2022, encompasses a wide-range of TP-Link products, including the Deco4ISP and Omada business line solutions. While many are facing supply chain constraints, TP-Link has volume available now that is ready to ship, meaning NCTC's members can access their products when they need them.

NCTC's managed Wi-Fi service program lets operators offer products that provide complete, fast wireless coverage along with software support solutions to manage all facets of their Wi-Fi offerings. Member benefits from the NCTC program include:

Additional revenue through premium managed subscriber Wi-Fi services

End-to-end support for all TP-Link Wi-Fi products – from training and launch to marketing, maintenance and more

Access to world class services and apps that eliminate customer service representative (CSR) calls and truck rolls, cut down on escalations and reduce subscriber churn

ORLANDO, Fla. – NCTC, the National Content & Technology Cooperative, and Power & Tel today announced that NCTC members will receive access to stocking programs and expanded aggregate buying power on a wide selection of quality network products, which are now available at premium prices when purchased through the NCTC Marketplace.

Not only does the upgraded Power & Tel agreement provide buying options for 3,700 SKUs that are specially called out in the new NCTC contract, but they have expanded the relationship to ensure members also get better pricing on all 20,000 SKUs from 800 manufacturers for which Power & Tel serves as a wholesale distributor.

Power & Tel is now the primary NCTC supplier for Times Fiber/Amphenol, National Strand, Clearfield, Preformed Line Products and MacLean Senior Industries. For five decades, they have provided communications innovators of all sizes deep industry relationships with manufacturers offering unparalleled savings.

As an expert in supply chain management, Power & Tel stocks in-demand and highly requested products, which offer members efficiency for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility and maximizing resources and facility capacity. Their extensive system of warehouses across the United States provides an effective way to get easy, cost-effective access to products and services that are crucial to NCTC members.

ORLANDO, Fla. – NCTC, the National Content & Technology Cooperative, today announced it is partnering with Connectbase to provide a fully-automated, unified platform for its Connectivity Exchange, a new program that enables NCTC's independent member operators to compete for and win projects with national brands or largescale RFPs for last mile broadband network contracts. Sixty-five of NCTC's members have already shown interest and are actively involved in conversations to join the program. The Connectbase Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight to automate network buying and selling processes.

NCTC's more than 700 independent cable and broadband member operators cover many areas in the US where other national communications service providers do not have a franchise or fiber network. With the enhanced platform, these members can advertise to the world where their networks and nodes are, creating revenue opportunities to service new markets. This new capability will also open doors for buyers who need broadband for last mile deployments, including those in rural areas and underserved locations requested in national bids, which will now be accessible for the first time.

From quote to order with unified billing and support, the platform leverages the power of Connectbase and its partner Neustar, to provide real-time information and analytics, serving as a central, one-stop customer relationship management (CRM) solution for NCTC members and buyers, enabling seamless end-to-end management of wholesale sales efforts. To date, NCTC's members have already registered over six million locations with Connectbase, creating an aggregate network that is automatically surfaced to prospective wholesale network buyers.

NCTC members who use the Connectivity Exchange platform benefit from:

Automated quoting and ordering processes for wholesale opportunities

A single contract and invoice for all wholesale transactions

The ability to participate in a platform that sees over 10 million unique quote requests per year

In addition to finding connectivity in hard-to-reach places, buyers who access the platform benefit from:

Purchasing connectivity solutions from multiple providers from a single platform, under a single agreement

Consolidating billing and trouble ticketing from many different providers

Receiving automated accurate quotes in minutes, not days

