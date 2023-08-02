NCTC notches new broadband supply deal with AMT

LENEXA, Kan. and DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) announced today its new agreement with Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), which will provide NCTC members access to AMT's portfolio of solutions, including hardware partners such as DZS, CommScope and Plume.

AMT offers immediate shipment of hardware from renowned manufacturers. This is especially important due to the supply chain issues that have been impacting the industry. Specifically, there will be discounts for Wi-Fi 5 enabled devices that can provide up to 1 gig speeds for customers. Many Wi-Fi products will offer triband capability, selfinstallation options and the ability to function as a Plume WorkPass Gateway. All of which offer value-added experiences for NCTC members and their customers.

Our continued partnership will benefit the NCTC membership with our extensive product knowledge and product availability. As a company, we have evolved to meet new demands. We are also continuously working with our partners to ensure not only quality and improved delivery time but also superior customer experience.

AMT's complete portfolio of broadband and broadcast equipment includes products from Commscope, Commscope Ruckus, ATX, DZS, Plume, Precision OP, Sercom, Amino and Fortinet among others.

Read the full announcement here.

