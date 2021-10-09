NCTC makes changes to senior leadership team

LENEXA, Kan. – The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 700 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states, announced a reorganization of its senior leadership team.

Lisa Hood has been named Chief Operating Officer while maintaining her current role as Chief Financial Officer. Jared Baumann will assume a new role as Vice President of Technology Innovation, leading the technology roadmap for NCTC. Rob Smith will lead an expanded group purchasing and procurement department as Vice President, Group Purchasing. Steve Beardslee will lead the broadband and video solutions team as Vice President, Broadband and Video Services. These appointments are effective immediately.

"These key changes position the NCTC for the future and strategically align our resources to better serve our members evolving needs. These four leaders bring more than 70 years of industry experience with a combined passion for serving our members and partners that is consistent with the mission of NCTC. Lisa, Jared, Steve and Rob are up for the challenges these increased responsibilities will bring." said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC.

National Cable Television Cooperative