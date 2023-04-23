NBCU CEO Jeff Shell departs after admitting to 'inappropriate relationship'
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Comcast today announced that the Company and Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal, have mutually agreed that Mr. Shell will depart effective immediately following the Company's investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.
Mr. Shell said, "Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege."
