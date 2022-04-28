NAB Show 2022 draws 52,468

LAS VEGAS – The National Association of Broadcasters announced today preliminary registered attendance of 52,468 for the 2022 NAB Show, the world's largest annual convention for broadcasters and the broader media, entertainment and technology industries.

"We are thrilled that our exhibitors, attendees and partners from all corners of the world turned out in force this week in Las Vegas. The enthusiasm and engagement on the show floor, in sessions and throughout the entire event have been invigorating," said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "We thank the NAB Show community for making this year's convention an incredible experience as we get back to doing business in person."

TOTAL REGISTERED ATTENDEES: 52,468

INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEES: 11,542

COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: 155

International attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.

NAB also announced that the next NAB Show, the centennial celebration of the first NAB Show, will be held April 15 – 19, 2023 in Las Vegas.

