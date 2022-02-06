Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

MyBundle.TV hooks up with Sling TV

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/2/2022
Comment (0)

Signaling its next step as a video streaming service aggregator, MyBundle.TV said it has struck a billing integration agreement with Sling TV, the Dish Network-owned virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD).

Sling TV, a service with about 2.25 million subscribers, is the first streaming service to forge such a deal for a streaming marketplace that MyBundle.TV has deployed with dozens of US broadband service operators. Several in that ISP group have deemphasized their own pay-TV services and are directing broadband customers to various streaming options for pay-TV services, such as Sling TV, or to various Internet-delivered subscription VoD (SVoD) offerings.

This mock-up illustrates how ISPs will enable broadband customers to subscribe to Sling TV via customized versions of the MyBundle.TV marketplace platform. (Source: MyBundle.TV. Used with permission)
This mock-up illustrates how ISPs will enable broadband customers to subscribe to Sling TV via customized versions of the MyBundle.TV marketplace platform.
(Source: MyBundle.TV. Used with permission)

Under the agreement, MyBundle.TV's platform is now capable of signing up and billing customers for Sling TV's primary and add-on packages on behalf of its broadband services partners. According to MyBundle.TV, customers can now find Sling TV using the platform's "Find My Bundle" recommendation tool in the MyBundle.TV Streaming App Marketplace.

That agreement shares some similarities with the one recently announced by Sling TV and Evoca, a startup that is using a blend of broadband connectivity and IP-based ATSC 3.0 signals to deliver paid packages of local broadcast TV channels and regional sports networks in a handful of US markets.

MyBundle.TV CEO Jason Cohen hopes the billing deal with Sling TV is the first of many as the company continues to flesh out its strategy to become a streaming aggregation partner for what's now a group of more than 90 ISP partners, including Centurylink/Lumen, 1Tennesee, Wideopenwest, Bluepeak/Vast Broadband, Dobson Fiber, Earthlink, Metronet, Glo Fiber and C Spire. MyBundle.TV's platform has already been helping broadband customers navigate and analyze about 150 different streaming services and use that information to effectively create their own video streaming bundles.

"We've been aggregating on the content side and on the discovery side," Cohen said. The next step, he said, is to solve an "additional consumer pain point" that has required many consumers to pay for multiple streaming services separately with their credit cards. Establishing these billing deals should help to unify and simplify that billing and payment process as broadband-only customers build out and fine-tune their streaming bundles.

Importantly, the billing for Sling TV won't be added to the broadband provider's bill, but instead come from MyBundle.TV. "Many, if not all, the broadband providers don't really want the payment [for streaming services] on their own bill. What they do want to do is help their customers figure out, simplify and manage it all," Cohen said.

Streaming aggregation continues to gain steam

It's an idea that's already gaining traction among some major broadband service providers.

Comcast has made some headway with its X1 and Flex platforms and a strategy that will expand further in the wake of a fresh national streaming platform joint venture with Charter Communications. Verizon, meanwhile, is taking a stab at the video streaming aggregation game with its new "+play" offering. And that all follows the streaming aggregation projects already well underway at heavyweights like Amazon, Roku and Google.

Cohen said the likes of Comcast and Verizon have helped to validate the model MyBundle.TV is implementing as an alternative for other portions of the market.

"It feels like the streaming market is pointing or shifting heavily to the acceptance of aggregators," he said. "The broadband provider can effectively ride all of the investment we're making on the technology side."

Separately, MyBundle.TV is working towards the launch of a free, ad-supported video streaming service that will be stitched into its platform for broadband service provider partners. The company hasn't pinpointed a launch date, but said it should occur in the "coming months."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Can Your Network Weather the Next Storm?
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 29, 2022 Oi's Fiber Transformation Story: Improving Market Agility and Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE