Cable Tech

MoCA taps new president, exec officers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/4/2021
Comment (0)

SAN RAMON, Calif. – MoCA, Multimedia over Coax Alliance, continues its lead as the coax standards body for managed networks announcing a new MoCA President and Executive Officers following its annual election. Recently elected for one-year terms, the Executive Officers and President come together from all corners of the broadband networking ecosystem including service providers, original design manufacturers, product developers, and semiconductor companies.

The new leadership will help MoCA continue in its mission to create coax standards for managed networks while ensuring members can seamlessly introduce MoCA certified products to market.

MoCA Executive Officers comprise Dr. Jim Crammond, of MaxLinear, MoCA President; Mike Talbert, of Verizon, MoCA Vice President; Kinney Bacon, of Cox Communications, MoCA Treasurer, and Dr. Zong Liang Wu, of Luster Teraband, MoCA Secretary.

An early proponent of MoCA standards, Dr. Crammond, Senior Director of Cable Business Development at MaxLinear, brings more than 20 years of well-honed experience in technical management and customer-oriented marketing to the office of MoCA President.

MoCA Home mesh connectivity standards include MoCA Home 2.0 with data rates up to 1.0 Gbps, MoCA Home 2.5 with data rates up to 2.5 Gbps, and next generation MoCA Home 3.0 with data rates up to 10 Gbps over existing in-premise coaxial cables. MoCA Home coax standards deliver symmetrical speeds, full-mesh, and low latency networking. MoCA Home coax standards enhance the performance offering of whole home multi-gigabit data rates, reliability and coverage while boosting wireless throughput and performance.

MoCA Access networking standards include MoCA Access 2.5 with data rates up to 2.5 Gbps and next generation MoCA Access 3.0 with data rates up to 10Gbps. MoCA Access Point-to-Point (P2P) or Point-to-MultiPoint (P2MP) access technology enables fiberoptic-equivalent data rates over existing in-premise coaxial cables without incurring the high cost of installing fiberoptic or ethernet wiring. The networking standards are acknowledged in Broadband Forum's TR-419 as a P2P or P2MP topology from Fiber to the Extension Point (FTTep) locations based on the building's existing coaxial network infrastructure.

Multimedia over Coax Alliance

