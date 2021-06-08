Minim expands retail reach for Motorola-branded home networking products

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Minim, Inc., the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced a significant expansion of its U.S. retail footprint. Starting today and throughout the summer, Motorola home networking products are launching in Home Shopping Network (HSN), The Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club.

These additional top-tier retailers join Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Micro Center, Newegg, Staples, Target, and Walmart in carrying advanced Motorola home networking products.

Products will be available at the new U.S. retailers on a rolling schedule:

HSN: All products are available now.

Home Depot: The Motorola MB7621, MB7420, MG7550 are available now.

Sam's Club: The Motorola MB7420, MB7621, MB8600, MG7540, MG7700 are available now.

Lowe's and BJ's Wholesale Club: All products will be available this summer.

Minim