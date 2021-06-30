Minim cleared to trade on Nasdaq

MANCHESTER, NH – Minim, Inc. (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, announced the Company's common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq"). Trading of Minim's shares on the Nasdaq is expected to begin at the market open on July 7, 2021 under the same symbol "MINM".

"Listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market represents another important milestone in Minim's development, as we continue to experience rapid growth and margin expansion by delivering on our strategic, software-driven playbook," said Gray Chynoweth, Minim CEO. "We believe this Nasdaq listing will enhance shareholder value through improved visibility and increased trading liquidity."

