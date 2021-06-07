Midco to shell out $500M for fiber, speed upgrades

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Midco is leaping ahead with Fiber Forward, an expansive investment that uses the company's robust fiber network and next gen fiber tech to bring 10 Gig (10G) speeds to the region. "Fiber Forward is an investment in people. This transformative fiber upgrade will benefit the many folks that we serve," said Midco President & CEO Pat McAdaragh. "Two years ago, we announced our vision to bring 10G to everyone. It will provide fast symmetrical speeds, low latency, unmatched reliability, and rock-solid security. After much research and testing, we're set to deploy a mix of next gen fiber technologies to our customers."

Over the next few years, more than 150,000 homes and businesses throughout South Dakota will benefit from the future-proof investment. Fiber Forward will begin this year in the Sioux Falls area and surrounding communities to deliver fiber upgrades, enhanced product offerings, and increased performance.

Fiber Forward will lead to improved economic development, education and quality of life in our communities. Midco knows that a strong, reliable network not only tightens our connection to each other, it connects our region with the world. Advancement, innovation and collaboration are at our fingertips.

Read the full announcement here.

Midco