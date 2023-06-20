Midco CEO reelected chairman of NCTA

WASHINGTON – Pat McAdaragh, Chair and CEO of Midco, was reelected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. The Association's elections were held on June 14, 2023; its Board will continue to guide the cable industry's strategic initiatives and drive its mission forward.

In addition to McAdaragh as Chairman, the following officers were reelected: Tom Rutledge, Executive Chairman, Charter Communications, as Vice Chairman; Mark Greatrex, President, Cox Communications, Inc., as Treasurer; and Bob Bakish, President & CEO, Paramount Global, as Secretary.

McAdaragh was also elected along with John Evans, Chairman & CEO, Evans Telecommunications Company, to serve as At-Large System Directors for three-year terms.

Kristin Dolan, the recently named CEO of AMC Networks, was elected to the NCTA Board as an At-Large Programmer Director along with Mike Biard, President, Operations and Distribution for Fox Corporation, who joined the NCTA Board earlier this year to fill a vacated seat. Also elected as an At-Large Programmer Director was Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One. All three will serve two-year terms.

Lastly, Associate Director Sandy Howe, COO of Coravant, was reelected to serve another two-year term.

Other directors who serve on the NCTA Board were not subject to reelection.

Read the full press release here.

NCTA



