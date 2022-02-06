Metronet and Vexus close fiber-fueled merger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Metronet, the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic network provider, today announced the completion of its merger with Lubbock, Texas-based Vexus Fiber. Vexus builds and operates fiber optic networks in Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. The combined companies will continue to operate under their current brands with their current leadership teams. The terms of the merger were not disclosed.

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington, and Mandeville in Louisiana. The company is also building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler, Nacogdoches, and San Angelo, Texas and expanding in Lake Charles and Alexandria, Louisiana as well as Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Both companies operate fiber optic networks with symmetrical speeds of one gigabit or higher connected directly to homes and businesses. The networks are future proof and can scale to higher speeds. Both companies connect America's underserved cities and towns, bringing state-of-the-art fiber optic connections for workers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and homes.

