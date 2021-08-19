Sign In Register
x
Cable Tech

Mega Broadband Investments ups Andy Parrott to president

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/19/2021
Comment (0)

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Mega Broadband Investments LLC ("MBI"), a leading provider of broadband services across the Southeast, Northwest, and Mid-South United States, today announced that Andy Parrott has been promoted to the role of President, effective immediately. He will also retain his title as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Parrott will continue to manage day-to-day operations across field services, engineering, network and technical operations, marketing, construction, IT, and customer care.

An industry veteran, Mr. Parrott began his career in technical operations for Charter Communications before serving in roles of increasing seniority at Suddenlink Communications and, eventually, Altice USA after their 2015 acquisition of Suddenlink. Since joining MBI as Chief Operating Officer in 2019, Mr. Parrott has led the ongoing system upgrade efforts, integration of MBI's acquisitions, and continued focus on customer-centricity.

"Andy has been an invaluable asset to the MBI team and has been instrumental in helping us build MBI into the business it is today," said Phil Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of MBI. "Over the last few years we have invested significant capital to upgrade our networks, roll out Gigabit internet service across our footprint, and improve our customer experience – none of these initiatives would have been possible without Andy and we look forward to his continued leadership."

Mega Broadband Investments LLC, operating as Vyve Broadband, largely serves rural communities in sixteen states across the Southeast, Northwest, and Mid-South United States.

Vyve Broadband/Mega Broadband Investments

