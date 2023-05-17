Mediacom ups Tapan Dandnaik to SVP of operations role

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y. – Mediacom Communications today named Tapan Dandnaik as Senior Vice President of Operations, Product Strategy, and Consumer Experience. In his new role, Dandnaik will assume senior responsibility for managing Mediacom's field operating teams and guiding the company's strategic direction for future growth, product offerings, and end-user experiences.

Dandnaik began his career in his native India working for Ingersoll-Rand as a Product Engineer. He joined the cable industry in 2000 as a financial analyst for RCN Corp. and later became Director of Corporate Initiatives. He joined Mediacom in 2005, and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Customer Service and Financial Operations.

Dandnaik is a Certified Financial Analyst, earned his MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management in Sydney, Australia and holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from L.D. College of Engineering in India.

Read the full press release here.

