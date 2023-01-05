Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Mediacom ups Julien Dancona to SVP and corporate controller

News Wire Feed

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y. – Mediacom Communications today announced the promotion of Julien Dancona to Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. In this new role, Mr. Dancona will lead all aspects of the accounting and financial reporting functions of the company.

An experienced accounting executive, Mr. Dancona joined Mediacom in 2001 and has served as Group Vice President of Accounting since 2010. He began his career with Continental Cablevision in 1994 and, through acquisitions, worked for MediaOne Group and AT&T Broadband.

Mr. Dancona replaces Brian Walsh, who is retiring from Mediacom after a 35-year career in the cable television business, beginning with Cablevision Industries in 1988. Joining in 1996 as the company's first full-time accountant, Mr. Walsh laid the foundation of Mediacom's accounting and financial reporting systems. Over the years, he trained and managed a highly effective accounting organization that now includes over 70 professionals.

Mediacom is also pleased to announce the promotions of Ken Kohrs to Group Vice President of Financial Reporting and Suzanne Sosiewicz-Leggio to Group Vice President of Financial Services.

Mr. Kohrs continues to manage regulatory accounting, external reporting and cash management and will now also oversee fixed asset accounting. Mr. Kohrs joined Mediacom in 2006, after holding accounting management positions at several manufacturing companies, and currently chairs the Finance and Operations Committee for NCTA – The Internet & Television Association.

Mrs. Sosiewicz-Leggio continues to direct the company's accounting and financial systems database team and will now also assume management of the accounts payable group. She has spent her entire career at Mediacom, joining as a staff accountant in 1999.

