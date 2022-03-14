Mediacom beefs up download speeds of most popular tiers

MEDIACOM PARK, NY – Mediacom Communications announced today it is giving a substantial download speed boost to many of the company's most popular Xtream internet tiers. Effective immediately, the following upgrades will be made available to over 900,000 customers nationally at no additional charge:

Download speeds for Access Internet 60 will rise to 100 Mbps, a 67% increase.

Download speeds for Internet 100 will jump to 200 Mbps, a 100% increase.

Download speeds for Internet 300 will move to 400 Mbps, a 33% increase.

In addition, Mediacom will be doubling the download speeds for the Connect2Compete Plus (C2C+) tier from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps. C2C+ offers qualifying customers a complete high-speed broadband experience for just $30 per month. The service is designed to work in conjunction with the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which provides a corresponding $30 monthly benefit ($75 in Tribal Areas) to help eligible households pay for broadband access.

The ACP benefit is available to households with income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if a member of the household participates in SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, Lifeline or certain other federal programs.

