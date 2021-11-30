"
Cable Tech

MaxLinear stock switching to Nasdaq on December 13

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/30/2021
Comment (0)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq"). The company expects that its common stock will commence trading on Nasdaq on December 13, 2021, and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol "MXL".

"Our commitment to empowering customers with disruptive and best-in-class technology products is at the core of MaxLinear's founding mission. Looking forward, we are accelerating our technology initiatives to expand our product portfolio and drive long term sustainable growth. This growth strategy aligns with Nasdaq's core principles of innovation as we strive to continue diversifying our investor base and enhancing shareholder value," said Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., MaxLinear's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"MaxLinear is representative of the growth-oriented and industry-defining technology companies that call Nasdaq home," said Adena Friedman, president and chief executive officer of Nasdaq. "We are proud to welcome MaxLinear to the Nasdaq family as the company continues to improve the world's communication networks through a myriad of innovative solutions."

MaxLinear

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
