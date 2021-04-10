LR staging three digital forums at Cable-Tec Expo

If you want to learn about the future of cable broadband technology, we have the perfect trifecta for you.

With SCTE Cable-Tec Expo going virtual next week, Light Reading will present three free, digital forums around the show tackling such key issues as the impact of 5G mobile services on cable, the evolution of the cable hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network and the rollout of next-gen broadband technologies. These three one-hour forums will run live on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13, respectively, and then will be archived on the Light Reading website for future viewing.

The three virtual forums will feature tech titans from leading cable operators, CableLabs, vendors and research firms. All three sessions will offer both keynote presentations and panel discussions.

The action starts with "5G: Cable's Friend or Foe?" on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 12 p.m. EST. The speaking roster includes: Michael Bangert, Senior Product Manager of VIAVI Solutions; John Chapman, CTO of Broadband Technologies, Cisco and a Cisco Fellow; David Debrecht, VP of Wireless R&D at CableLabs; Mark Lowenstein, Managing Director at Mobile Ecosystem; and Tom Williams, CTO of Schurz Communications.

The fun continues later that day with "Transforming the Cable HFC Network" on October 12, at 2 p.m. ET. So far, the speakers include: Kjeld Balmer, Head of Network Technology at Stofa; Ted Boone, Senior Director of Solutions Engineering at Cox Communications; Randy Levensalor, Leading Member of the Network Virtualization Team at CableLabs; and Rob Wilmoth, Chief Architect of the North America Service Provider Team at Red Hat.

We will then wind things up the next day with "What's Next for Cable Broadband Tech" on Wednesday, October 13, at 3 p.m. ET. This digital forum will present the preliminary results of a major new study that our research unit, Heavy Reading, recently conducted with SCTE about the cable industry's adoption and rollout of next-gen broadband technologies. Speakers for this session include: Jeff Finkelstein, Chief Access Scientist at Cox Communications; Neven Jambresic, Product Application Engineer at VIAVI; Bill McFarland, CTO of Plume; Jason Morris, MSO & Major Accounts Marketing Manager at Corning Optical Communications; and Rob Wilmoth, Chief Architect of the North America Service Provider Team, at Red Hat, again.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading