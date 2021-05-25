Lou Borrelli named CEO of NCTC

LENEXA, Kan. – The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 700 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states and the U.S. territories since 1984, today announced its board of directors has appointed 43-year Cable Television Industry Veteran Lou Borrelli as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2021. He succeeds Rich Fickle, who has led the organization as CEO since 2011.

Borrelli is highly respected and widely recognized as a pioneer in cable television, online media and broadcast production services. He brings an exceptional record of accomplishments including driving results, innovation, advancements and operational rigor to organizations throughout his career. Having owned and operated cable systems in second and third-tier markets, Borrelli is an independent cable operator at heart with an extensive understanding of the challenges facing operators of all sizes in today's competitive landscape. A founding partner of Marcus Cable, Borrelli and his colleagues were recognized as Cable Operator of the Year in 1998 and he was inducted into the Cable Pioneers in 2002.

Borrelli joins the NCTC from most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Home and Entertainment for Digicel Group Ltd., which provides mobile phone, cable and broadband to 27 countries in the Caribbean, Central and South America. He was responsible for cable and broadband strategy, policy, operations, content strategy and distribution rights for Digicel's sports and entertainment networks.

The NCTC's Chairman of the Board, Brad Mefferd said, "After a thorough nationwide search, the board concluded that Lou is the right leader, at the right time for the organization and our members. We are thrilled to have a CEO of his caliber leading the organization. He is a proven industry veteran with a distinguished track record of innovation, transformation, talent development and a deep and wide knowledge of the industry. He will continue to build on the values-based cultural leadership and approach, and the hyper-focus on serving members that has been the NCTC's hallmark since its inception. Throughout his career, Lou has harnessed technology advancements to drive new products and revenues, customer acquisition and retention and has led his teams with passion, creativity and integrity. We couldn't be happier."

"I have tremendous respect for the NCTC's rich history, charter and members. This organization has significant potential to continue to reshape and reinvent the future of independent cable operators for years to come" Borelli said. "I look forward to working with the incredibly talented NCTC team, our board, our members and the industry at large to accelerate innovation and create value for our members and their customers. This is a circle of life moment for me."

Mefferd added, "The board and I deeply appreciate Rich Fickle for his leadership and significant contributions throughout his tenure at NCTC. Thanks to his leadership, the NCTC is on strong financial footing and well positioned for the next chapter in the organizations growth." Fickle will provide valuable insights during the transition phase and will continue to play a key role in pivotal projects such as the MobiTV/Tivo project on behalf of the NCTC membership. About the National Cable Television Cooperative

National Cable Television Cooperative