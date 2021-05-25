Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Lou Borrelli named CEO of NCTC

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/25/2021
Comment (0)

LENEXA, Kan. – The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 700 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states and the U.S. territories since 1984, today announced its board of directors has appointed 43-year Cable Television Industry Veteran Lou Borrelli as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2021. He succeeds Rich Fickle, who has led the organization as CEO since 2011.

Borrelli is highly respected and widely recognized as a pioneer in cable television, online media and broadcast production services. He brings an exceptional record of accomplishments including driving results, innovation, advancements and operational rigor to organizations throughout his career. Having owned and operated cable systems in second and third-tier markets, Borrelli is an independent cable operator at heart with an extensive understanding of the challenges facing operators of all sizes in today's competitive landscape. A founding partner of Marcus Cable, Borrelli and his colleagues were recognized as Cable Operator of the Year in 1998 and he was inducted into the Cable Pioneers in 2002.

Borrelli joins the NCTC from most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Home and Entertainment for Digicel Group Ltd., which provides mobile phone, cable and broadband to 27 countries in the Caribbean, Central and South America. He was responsible for cable and broadband strategy, policy, operations, content strategy and distribution rights for Digicel's sports and entertainment networks.

The NCTC's Chairman of the Board, Brad Mefferd said, "After a thorough nationwide search, the board concluded that Lou is the right leader, at the right time for the organization and our members. We are thrilled to have a CEO of his caliber leading the organization. He is a proven industry veteran with a distinguished track record of innovation, transformation, talent development and a deep and wide knowledge of the industry. He will continue to build on the values-based cultural leadership and approach, and the hyper-focus on serving members that has been the NCTC's hallmark since its inception. Throughout his career, Lou has harnessed technology advancements to drive new products and revenues, customer acquisition and retention and has led his teams with passion, creativity and integrity. We couldn't be happier."

"I have tremendous respect for the NCTC's rich history, charter and members. This organization has significant potential to continue to reshape and reinvent the future of independent cable operators for years to come" Borelli said. "I look forward to working with the incredibly talented NCTC team, our board, our members and the industry at large to accelerate innovation and create value for our members and their customers. This is a circle of life moment for me."

Mefferd added, "The board and I deeply appreciate Rich Fickle for his leadership and significant contributions throughout his tenure at NCTC. Thanks to his leadership, the NCTC is on strong financial footing and well positioned for the next chapter in the organizations growth." Fickle will provide valuable insights during the transition phase and will continue to play a key role in pivotal projects such as the MobiTV/Tivo project on behalf of the NCTC membership. About the National Cable Television Cooperative

National Cable Television Cooperative

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems By Joachim Ungruh, Core Portfolio Management Leader, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE