LocalBTV launches digital ad insertion

LOS ALTOS, Calif. – Didja, Inc., the pioneering video technology company dedicated to extending and expanding broadcast television viewership and revenue, today announced that its popular live local broadcast TV platform LocalBTV is now delivering programmatically-decisioned dynamic advertising insertion (DAI) and replacement (DAR) capabilities to its entire 21-market footprint of US TV DMAs – now reaching over 30% of the country.

Utilizing a purpose-built ad-tech stack predicated on real-time, location-aware cloud-based decisioning, LocalBTV's proprietary Edge Video Platform enables participating broadcasters to not only augment the value of their traditional linear broadcast ad inventory, but also generate new revenue from a variety of digital ad demand sources.

Station sales teams can enhance their clients' linear over-the-air ads in LocalBTV with in-market, geo-fenced creative versioning – or "re-sell" those avails outright as new inventory for digital-only advertisers. Broadcasters can also choose to tap into LocalBTV's exclusive ad sales rep firm partnerships and/or Magnite's SpotX programmatic sourcing platform for "hands-free" ad revenue generation.

LocalBTV is the industry's first and only legal virtual-over-the-air (vOTA) streaming "local broadcast bundle" platform – which seeks and secures explicit permission from local broadcast signal owners for inclusion in its unique authenticated geo-fenced "antenna TV without an antenna" service. The goal: expand in-market access to and viewership of live local broadcast over-the-air (OTA) television to include a variety of increasingly consumer preferred digital devices – such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and connected TVs.

The LocalBTV platform currently powers signal delivery and targeted DAI/DAR to over 200 of the service's 700+ local broadcast TV channels, as well as nearly 100 "hyper-local" Community Video channels across its current 21-market footprint – with plans to reach over 50% of US DMAs by Q3 2022.

