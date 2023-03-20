Lindsay Broadband rolls out next-gen broadband battery for HFC

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Canada – Lindsay Broadband – a division of Technetix group is excited to announce the launch of the first-ever UL/CSA/CE certified, safe, HFC network, lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) LEON (Lindsay Ever On Networks) broadband battery. It can be paired with Lindsay's LBUPS series or compatible competitive network standby power supplies for efficient, reliable power for uninterrupted delivery of services for all applications, even in extreme environments. Trials are underway with several customers.

Lindsay's LBLIFEPO4-36V100AH is the next generation intelligent LiFePO4 broadband battery for standby powering applications. This is the first-ever broadband battery to receive UL, CSA and CE certifications. This 36 VDC, 100 Ah, 3600 Wh battery fits on a single outside plant (OSP) cabinet battery shelf, replacing three (3) 12 VDC lead acid (VRLA) batteries connected in series to create a 36 VDC string. The battery offers battery management system (BMS) controlled premium performance while providing clean, energy-efficient, safe, reliable and sustainable standby power to an HFC network standby power supply. Extremely high energy density with up to 90% depth of discharge (DoD) provides longer run-times and improved network reliability with little to no maintenance.

The battery has a 10x longer lifespan than VRLA and 3x longer than NMC. Safety is key as it is inherently non-combustible and contains/produces no acids or explosive gases. Operators striving for a greener footprint will love the fact that it is green/environmentally-friendly as it does not contain any contaminating elements, is 100% recyclable, and produces less waste due to the fact that there are fewer raw materials (number of batteries) for the same energy density, and the longer lifespan equates to fewer batteries over time.

