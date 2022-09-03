Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Lindsay Broadband partners to offer renewable and sustainable powering systems

3/9/2022
Comment (0)

PETERSBOROUGH, Ontario; and TEMPE, Ariz. – – Lindsay Broadband and New Use Energy Solutions, Inc. (NUE) today announced that they have entered into an agreement for Lindsay to resell their affordable, clean powering solutions "powered by NUE" to customers globally.

Lindsay Broadband's current LEON® (Lindsay Ever on Networks) powering solutions include HFC network standby and non-standby power supplies, NIU/CPE UPS systems, and small cell powering solutions. "Powered by NUE" solutions will provide green/clean energy to networks and communities in crisis via lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) portable AC power stations/generators, LiFePO4 batteries, backup power trailers, and solar solutions. Powered by NUE solutions are sustainable, rapidly deployable, portable, high energy density, backup power offerings designed to replace portable, gas-powered generators

Lindsay's LEON LBUPS series of network standby power supplies support charging of both VRLA and LiFePO4 battery chemistries, and are certified to the latest UL safety standards. These power supplies can be paired with Lindsay's LEON LiFePO4 batteries for a green solution offering safe, efficient and reliable power in a reduced footprint compared to regular VRLA battery solutions.

Lindsay's "powered by NUE", portable, 120 VAC power stations/generators can also be quickly and easily deployed during utility outages to power standby/non-standby power supplies, or any other AC line-powered equipment. They include a high capacity LiFePO4 battery (premium Tier 1 CATL UL Listed cells with advanced BMS) and a high efficiency inverter to produce 120 VAC sine wave power. They are a safe, green alternative to noisy and noxious gas, diesel, or natural gas emergency generators. They also offer clean electrical power versus the electrical noise that comes with generators. These power packs are also housed in a tough, UL 94-V1 fire retardant, weather-resistant, lightweight, hard shell case, with a cable locking mechanism to deter theft.

Lindsay's "powered by NUE", portable, 36 VDC LiFePO4 broadband battery with BMS can be rapidly deployed in extended utility outages to quickly and easily add an additional string in the battery configuration of a standby power supply when needed. Housed in a tough, UL 94-V1 fire retardant, weatherproof, lightweight, hard shell case, this unit extends plant run-time in critical situations and has a cable locking mechanism to deter theft.

Lindsay's "powered by NUE", green, all-inclusive, trailer solutions use energy dense, LiFePO4 batteries and inverter systems providing portable, long run-time AC power output. These backup power trailers supply the most energy storage in the smallest footprint, and maximize the run-time for broadband power supplies, fiber aggregation sites with active powering, and hub sites. They are available with commercial or solar power charging options. They are ideal for re-establishing cellular or Wi-Fi communications during a disaster recover situation.

Lindsay Broadband

