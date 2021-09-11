Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Lightpath broadens fiber reach in Boston

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/9/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK and BOSTON – Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced a 50-mile expansion of its all-fiber network in the Boston region, following the company's entrance into the market via multiple acquisitions in June. The additional 50 route miles of network brings the total route miles in the Boston metropolitan area to over 130.

The network expansion is focused on the five key areas of Boston, Waltham, Bedford, Burlington, and Lowell, MA, and is designed to enable access to additional, strategic data centers and business centers while at the same time providing options for service diversity and protection.

Specifically, Lightpath has added a second, diverse route between Boston and Lowell, while adding diversity and density in the Bedford, Burlington, and Waltham areas. Customers will benefit from access to critical area data centers at 55 Middlesex Turnpike, Bedford, MA and 115 2nd Avenue, Waltham, MA. Additionally, Lightpath is adding more network density in Boston to reach the Longwood Medical area, home to numerous hospitals, schools, and research facilities.

This latest network expansion is part of Lightpath's goal to increase the reach and reliability of its network wherever there is a strong customer demand, continuing the company's objective of revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations.

All existing and prospective customers gain access to the entire Lightpath network of more than 18,000 route miles, connecting more than 12,000 locations. Customers will have access to entire Lightpath product portfolio of all-fiber solutions, including Optical Transport (up to 800 Gbps), Ethernet (to 10 Gbps), Internet Access (to 100 Gbps), Private Networks, Dark Fiber, SD-WAN, Voice, Security Solutions, and other Managed Services.

Customers also have access to 75+ on-net data centers on the Lightpath network, seven cable landing stations, and all major cloud providers. Additionally, customers will be able to utilize Lightpath services to connect between New York Metro and Greater Boston.

Lightpath

