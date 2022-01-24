Liberty Latin America taps Vecima for DAA

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Canada – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Liberty Latin America, a leading telecommunications company with operations throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, is deploying its Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solution across its C&W consumer Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) networks to significantly increase the scale, capacity, and performance of its HFC network.

To cope with the escalating bandwidth demands of video, high-speed data services and business applications, cable operators are turning to software driven, all-IP DAA to increase the capacity of existing networks, reduce space, and power requirements, and improve signal quality. Fully distributed, virtualized DAA architectures are becoming essential for cable operators looking to rapidly deploy new services and cost-effectively upgrade their networks.

Liberty Latin America deploys Vecima's DAA solution, including the Entra Access Controller, Video Engine and SC-2D Remote MACPHY Access Nodes, across its properties. With Vecima's solution, Liberty Latin America can effectively reuse its existing IP/MPLS and video infrastructure to rapidly extend services into new areas and reduce new build and upgrade costs across the region. Liberty Latin America is trialing DOCSIS 3.1 services in St. Vincent and Curaçao to take advantage of its DAA network fidelity to deliver significantly more bandwidth – both downstream and upstream – to customers.

