Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Liberty Global's latest Telenet play should stick the landing

News Analysis

In a move that would broaden its influence over its piece of the European telecom landscape, Liberty Global has launched a "voluntary and conditional public takeover bid" for all shares of Belgium's Telenet that it doesn't already own for roughly $1 billion.

Liberty Global currently owns 59.18% of Telenet's outstanding issued share capital, and Telenet owns 3.12% of the outstanding issued share capital in treasury.

Liberty Global, Telenet's controlling shareholder since February 2007, is offering 22 euros (US$23.69) per share, a 59% premium compared to the closing price of Telenet on March 15, 2023. Liberty Global plans to purchase the shares via debt financing obtained by Liberty Global Belgium Holding. "No Liberty Global corporate cash, liquidity or corporate guarantees are required to finance the share purchases," Liberty Global said.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

The offer "provides a good opportunity for Telenet shareholders to monetize their investment at an attractive premium," Mike Fries, Liberty Global's CEO said in a statement. "We welcome the unanimous decision of Telenet's board of directors to support and recommend this offer."

New Street Research analyst James Ratzer likes Liberty Global's chances of sealing the deal, noting that Liberty Global tried to "buy in the Telenet minorities" back in 2012.

"11 years can make a lot of difference as Liberty Global's offer back in 2012 to try to buy out the minorities of Telenet at €35/share didn't have the support of minority shareholders or the Board," Ratzer recalled in a research note issued today. "So now they are trying again at an offer price of €22/share, ie 37% below their 2012 offer price but now with the unanimous support of the Board."

The 2012 offer was at a 12% premium over the closing price compared to a 59% premium this time around. "That should materially increase the chance of success," Ratzer explained.

Other industry watchers see good reason for the deal to get done.

"The deal makes strategic sense to us, as it allows [Liberty Global] the potential benefits of owning all of Telenet and simplifies the LG structure, without impinging on LG's corporate flexibility," Vijay Jayant, analyst with ISI Evercore, said in a research note. "The bid has the unanimous support of the Telenet board, a contrast to LG's unsuccessful 2012 attempt to acquire the public portion of Telenet, where the Telenet independent directors deemed the offer too low."

Jayant doesn't expect another party to swoop in with an alternative bid since Liberty Global already owns a controlling stake in Telenet.

But Ratzer warned that Liberty Global has also set a "high bar for success," as the current offer is conditional on reaching both 95% ownership and 90% of the minorities accepting, or 96% total ownership.

"Given this high threshold for success there is the risk that some shareholders try to hold out for a higher price to make life difficult for Liberty Global," Ratzer wrote.

'Complicated' market

Heading into today's announcement, Liberty Global has already outlined its network upgrade plans for Telenet.

Liberty Global CTO Enrique Rodriguez recently billed Belgium as a more "complicated" market when compared to others in Europe. As such, Telenet is moving ahead with enhancements to its DOCSIS 3.1 plant (up to 2.5 Gbit/s), DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades in some areas and a move to XGS-PON in still others. Those decisions are based on attributes such as consumer demand, costs and the ability for Telenet to execute the upgrades.

Telenet and Fluvius, a local utility, has also partnered to upgrade Telenet's hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network with a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network and establish a separate and jointly owned "NetCo" that sells wholesale services.

Liberty Global getting active

The play for Telenet comes as Liberty Global gets more active in the region. Last month, the company acquired a 4.92% stake in Vodafone, calling it an "opportunistic" investment because Vodafone's stock was deemed undervalued. The stake will also give Liberty Global a clearer view into Vodafone's strategy.

Elsewhere, Virgin Media O2 (VMO2), a venture of Liberty Global and Telefónica, is reportedly in talks to takeover altnet CityFibre for up to 3 billion pounds sterling (US$3.6 billion).

New Street's Ratzer believes that nexfibre, a new fiber joint venture between Liberty Global (25%), Telefónica (25%) and Infravia (50%), is a more logical suitor because VMO2 has already maxed out its leverage.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies – Making cable faster, broader, deeper, better

If you want to know where the cable tech space is heading, we've got you covered. Join the biggest names in the industry in Denver, CO on March 14 & 15 for the latest edition of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference.

Back for a record 16th consecutive year, Cable Next-Gen is the premier independent conference covering the broadband technology market. This year's edition will tackle all the top tech topics, including 10G, DOCSIS 4.0, Distributed Access Architecture, next-gen PON, fixed wireless access, network virtualization, the Digital Divide and more

Get your free operator pass here.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
Telco, media and entertainment, and training and certification
Kaizen Gaming modernizes service development with microservices on Red Hat OpenShift
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Experience Red Hat Enterprise Linux
6 Digital Service Provider Musts
Key Themes for 2022
Taking the Lead on IT Automation
The service provider edge: Building the case for an open source approach
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
Sunrise’s Early 5G Commitment in Switzerland Bolsters 5G Leader position By Pedro Pereira
Why Digital Transformation Is Crucial For Carriers By Kevin Casey
Huawei: 5.5G paves way for intelligent, digital societies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
Huawei DQ ODN Solution Won the All-Optical Deployment Solution Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE