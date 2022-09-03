LG Electronics gets behind AOMedia

WAKEFIELD, Mass. – The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that LG Electronics (LG), a multinational manufacturer of electronics, home appliances, and home entertainment solutions, has joined the organization at the Promoter level. As a member of the Alliance, LG will collaborate with AOMedia members, the leading internet and media technology companies, to advance open standards for media compression and delivery over the web.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year, LG introduced its most advanced and impressive TV lineups yet, redefining the viewing and user experience. As part of its strategy, the company leverages its powerful imaging technologies to enable smarter features and facilitate more interactive experiences.

The AV1 open source codec enables more screens to display vivid images, deeper colors, brighter highlights, darker shadows and other enhanced UHD imaging features that consumers and businesses have come to expect – all while using less data.

AV1 delivers a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery, and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Designed at the outset for hardware optimization, the AV1 specification, reference code and bindings are available for toolmakers and developers to download to begin designing AV1 into products.

Alliance for Open Media