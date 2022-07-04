Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Leadership team named for Warner Bros. Discovery

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/7/2022
NEW YORK – Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISK) today announced the future executive leadership team for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., ahead of the close of the company's transaction to combine its leading non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses with WarnerMedia's premium entertainment, sports and news assets. The new leadership team draws on a diverse set of leaders from both organizations, provides continuity and creates a flatter organizational structure to drive creativity, accountability and collaboration.

David Zaslav, the future CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, commented:

"We are so excited to bring the heritage and legacies of these two great companies together by creating Warner Bros. Discovery, and I am proud that our new executive management team blends world-class leaders from both organizations as we take our first step toward one single cohesive, collaborative culture."

Following are the future leaders of Warner Bros. Discovery, with additional appointments and further details to follow in the coming weeks and months. The below executives will report to the CEO unless otherwise indicated.

Adria Alpert Romm will serve as Chief People and Culture Officer, having held the same role at Discovery, Inc.

Casey Bloys continues as Chief Content Officer of HBO & HBO Max.

Bruce Campbell will assume the new role of Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, with responsibility for US advertising sales, distribution revenue and content licensing; global corporate development and strategy; global streaming platform agreements; and the company's legal affairs. He previously served as Discovery's Chief Development, Distribution and Legal Officer.

Channing Dungey continues as Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group.

Toby Emmerich continues as Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, with responsibility for Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, DC-based films and Warner Bros. Feature Animation.

Kathleen Finch will assume a newly created role of Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, a new, consolidated organization comprising the company's more than 40 US Networks. Nancy Daniels, Chief Content Officer, Discovery Factual Networks, will report to Finch, as will Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV, and Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, on the network side of his responsibilities. Finch will retain oversight for the Discovery Lifestyle Networks.

David Leavy will be Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, overseeing key business functions and groups, including corporate relations, global government relations and public policy, corporate marketing, global communications, corporate research, events and social responsibility.

Chris Licht will serve as Chairman & CEO of CNN Global, as previously announced.

Lori Locke will serve as Chief Accounting Officer, a position she held at Discovery. Locke will report to CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, whose role was previously announced.

JB Perrette, formerly President and CEO, Discovery Streaming and International, will assume the role of CEO and President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Interactive Entertainment, with responsibility for HBO Max and discovery+, as well as all direct-to-consumer and gaming around the world. David Haddad, President Warner Bros. Games, will report to Perrette.

Savalle Sims will continue as General Counsel, a position she held at Discovery, reporting to Campbell.

Gunnar Wiedenfels will continue as Chief Financial Officer, as previously announced. In addition to overseeing finance, he will have oversight of the Company's global enterprise technical operations as well as real estate and facilities.

Gerhard Zeiler will serve as President, International, with responsibility for the Company's businesses across more than 200+ countries and territories. He has held the same role for WarnerMedia, and now adds responsibility for Discovery's significant international footprint. With respect to direct-to-consumer and international content distribution strategy, Zeiler and his team will have a dotted line to Perrette.

The Company will name a new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at a later date. The role will report jointly to the CEO, and Chief People and Culture Officer. The Company is also actively searching to fill the role of Chair and CEO for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, reporting to the CEO. Lenny Daniels, President, Turner Sports and Patrick Crumb, President, Regional Sports Networks, will report into this position.

Read the full announcement here.

Discovery Inc.

