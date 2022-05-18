Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us
Cable Tech

Kimberly Maki lends SCTE a helping hand

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/18/2022
Comment (0)

Kimberly Maki, an executive with experience at both cable operators and industry organizations, is lending her expertise to the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) as it gears up for this fall's Cable-Tec Expo in Philadelphia.

Maki, a former exec with SCTE, is consulting with the organization in support of Cable-Tec Expo while it conducts a search to find a replacement for Zenita Henderson, an SCTE official tells Light Reading. Henderson, the former VP of marketing and business development at SCTE, left the organization recently to become chief marketing officer at Segra, the carrier- and enterprise-focused fiber services company that's now part of Cox Communications.

SCTE, which merged with CableLabs in January 2021, did not spell out all of Maki's consulting duties at the organization, but she will be helping the Society prepare for this year's Cable-Tec Expo and to fulfill some duties that were previously handled by Henderson.

And keeping the show – set for September 19-22 in Comcast's hometown of Philadelphia – on track will take on increased importance given that Cable-Tec Expo will return this year as an in-person industry event after the pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 conferences to go all-digital/virtual.

Seeking Maki's assistance seems a smart move and should inject SCTE and others involved in this year's event with some important confidence, given her past ties to SCTE, the broader cable industry, and to globally focused organizations that run big events.

As for those industry ties, Maki was once an exec at SCTE, last serving there as VP, marketing, membership and business development. Later in her career, she was a corporate vice president and chief communications executive at Bright House Networks, the cable operator that merged with Charter Communications in 2016. Maki's cable roots also connect to Time Warner Cable (also part of Charter today), where she was VP of public affairs.

Among other industry organizations, Maki most recently was VP of marketing, membership and business development at BICSI, a global professional association focused on the information and communications technology community with memberships spanning about 100 countries. She also served as executive director of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a global standards development organization.

Maki is currently CEO and publisher of InfluentialVoices, a Florida-based media content publisher and professional development company with clients both inside and outside of the cable industry. Founded by Maki in January 2020, InfluentialVoices is focused on executive coaching, thought leadership development and group mentoring programs. The company also publishes a magazine focused on "elevating women's voices."

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

