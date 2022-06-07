James Rooke named president of Comcast Advertising

NEW YORK – Today, Comcast Advertising announced that James Rooke has been named to the role of President. In this position, Rooke will oversee the operation of the company, whose brands include Effectv, FreeWheel and AudienceXpress.

Rooke, who was previously General Manager of Effectv, replaces Marcien Jenckes, who was recently tapped to lead the new joint venture between Charter and Comcast and serve as Managing Director for Comcast Advertising in a dual role. Rooke will report to Jenckes.

Since Rooke joined Effectv in January 2020, he successfully started its transformation to a multi-screen, audience delivery company that helps advertisers reach their target customers and drive better, measurable results. He was instrumental in bringing the more widespread use of data to TV advertising strategies, as well as driving the growth of addressable advertising and programmatic capabilities across Effectv. His successor as Effectv's GM has not yet been named.

Prior to leading Effectv, Rooke oversaw FreeWheel's global publisher business unit responsible for providing TV programmers and distributors with advertising technology to manage the monetization of their video content. During his tenure, he also helped design, launch and scale FreeWheel's first video marketplace, led the Advisory Services practice, a consulting business unit; and served as the company's chief revenue officer.

