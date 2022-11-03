Is cable going to the dickens?

As Charles Dickens might have written if he were just a lowly trade reporter, it is the best of times and the worst of times for the cable industry right now.

It is the best of times because cable broadband growth continues to surge, thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to do much of their work and education from home. Although cable operators are not adding data subscribers at the record rates achieved in 2020, they are still bringing in new customers by the boatload, boosting their dominance in the broadband market. And they are muscling their way quickly into the mobile market.

But it is also the worst of times because cablecos continue to shed video subscribers at an alarming pace, with no end in sight. Operators also face the prospect of much fiercer broadband competition as telcos, fiber providers, satellite players and a gaggle of smaller companies race to build faster all-fiber networks and deploy high-speed wireless services.

In other words, the glass is half empty and half full for cable operators as they seek to navigate what are hopefully the latter stages of the pandemic and prepare for a post-pandemic world. They are either standing on the edge of a fresh wave of growth and prosperity or are about to slip into the abyss of higher costs, greater competition and subscriber losses.

Cable operators and vendors hope to save the day by developing and deploying the latest technologies and techniques in the industry's bulging tool kit, such as DOCSIS 4.0, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA), Coherent PON, network virtualization, automation, edge computing, artificial intelligence, Wi-Fi 6, power grids and the like. However, they know that they are in a race against time as their rivals pursue their own technological advances.

As always, our speaking roster is loaded with tech experts from companies and organizations such as Comcast, Charter Communications, Altice USA, Cox Communications, Cogeco, Midco, GCI, CableLabs, SCTE, the Consumer Technology Association, Schurz Broadband, izzi telecom and Omdia, among others.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

