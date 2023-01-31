Intelia, Ciena selected to boost connectivity in French Polynesia

HANOVER, Md. – French Polynesian telecom operator ONATi, a subsidiary of the OPT French Polynesia Group, has selected Intelia and Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to increase the capacity of the Honotua international submarine cable to 300Gb/s. The last stage of operations was successfully carried out in October 2022 thanks to the engagement and expertise of the ONATi, Intelia and Ciena teams.

The Honotua international cable was upgraded using Ciena's GeoMesh Solution powered by the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and WaveLogic Ai technology providing 300Gb/s of information-carrying capacity on a cable system supporting an upgrade path to 5Tb/s of total capacity to rapidly address future growth. The Honotua international cable is a 4,500km submarine communication system that interconnects several islands of French Polynesia from Tahiti to Hawaii. The Honotua international cable system was deployed in 2009, and it is owned and operated by the OPT French Polynesia Group to supply connectivity to more than 220,000 mobile subscribers, 45,000 fixed Internet customers and 16,000 audio-visual multimedia users.

The local expertise of the integrator Intelia and operator teams combined with Ciena's innovative technology and unparalleled submarine network experience were critical to ensure the connectivity requirements for the Honotua international cable system.

