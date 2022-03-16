Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

How Comcast is paving the road to 10G

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/16/2022
Comment (0)

CABLE NEXT-GEN TECHNOLOGIES & STRATEGIES 2022 – Comcast's top network exec says the operator's path to the "10G" summit will involve a virtualized network that can support DOCSIS 4.0 alongside targeted deployments of fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP).

Critical to that approach is Comcast's ongoing deployment of a distributed access architecture (DAA) and its virtualized cable modem termination system (vCMTS), said Elad Nafshi, EVP and chief network officer at Comcast, who delivered a keynote at Light Reading's two-day, all-digital event.

(Source: Comcast)
(Source: Comcast)

The evolution of Comcast's access network is to push past a legacy DOCSIS 3.1 platform equipped with analog nodes, fiber and CMTS gear that today is pumping up to 1.2 Gbit/s in the downstream. The move to DAA and a vCMTS gets Comcast on the way to multi-gig speeds over a much more scalable, "zero-touch" network.

Nafshi estimates that legacy CMTS technologies require about 20 racks of equipment to reach 60,000 homes passed, versus just two vCMTS racks using DAA and virtualization. Density numbers are expected to improve even more as the company starts to transition to third-generation Intel servers that run the vCMTS software, Nafshi said.

"We are well on our way with that transition," he said. "But the game-changing capabilities that we get with this platform doesn't end at a virtualized platform."

Adding more fiber to the network's diet

Comcast, he noted, can now extend digital fiber down to a new generation of remote PHY digital nodes and the option to push speeds higher using a "mid-split" or "high-split" infrastructure that dedicates more capacity to the upstream direction. The operator is also in position to use the same vCMTS platform to feed a remote OLT (optical line terminal) and implement a targeted fiber-to-the-premises offering for commercial customers, multiple-dwelling units (MDUs) or even residential power users.

As the plant goes virtual and digital, "the next hop to 10G becomes even easier," Nafshi said. That will also put Comcast in position to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 with electronic swaps on the amplifiers and nodes and a software update to the vCMTS.

'The technology is really coming together,' Nafshi said of DOCSIS 4.0. (Source: Comcast)
"The technology is really coming together," Nafshi said of DOCSIS 4.0.
(Source: Comcast)

"Our plant becomes a 10G-capable plant that is able to leverage DOCSIS 4.0 FDX (Full Duplex DOCSIS) and offer multiple-gigabit symmetrical services at great length across our footprint while still maintaining that ability to [support] fiber-to-the-home locations leveraging the same exact infrastructure and architecture across the board," Nafshi said. "The path to 10G is a very busy path."

Comcast has not announced when it will commercially deploy D4.0, but it has been making progress in the lab. In the wake of trials conducted last spring, Comcast said in January it had lab-tested a prototype DOCSIS 4.0 modem that put out symmetrical speeds of 4 Gbit/s.

"The technology is really coming together," Nafshi said of D4.0.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE