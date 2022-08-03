HBO Max's European rollout continues as reach extends to 61 countries worldwide

AMSTERDAM – HBO Max, the premium streaming platform from WarnerMedia, is now available in 61 territories globally after launching in 15 additional European countries today, including the Netherlands, Portugal, Hungary, Poland, and Romania.

The platform launches with attractive pricing and a promotion offering all customers in Central and Eastern Europe and Portugal more than 30% off the monthly price for the lifetime of their subscription. In the Netherlands, HBO Max launches with two tiers, both at 50% off the regular monthly subscription price for the life of the subscription. A monthly subscription to the standard tier (with HD 1080p, 4K, three concurrent streams, 30 downloads) is just €3.99 and a monthly subscription to the basic tier (with HD 720p, one concurrent stream, five downloads) is just €2.99.

The 15 countries where HBO Max launched today are: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

HBO Max launched in the U.S. in May 2020 and is rapidly rolling out globally. In June 2021, it became available in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and in October 2021 it arrived in Europe, launching in the Nordics, Spain, and Andorra.

HBO Max continues its global expansion later this year, with launches set for Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. There are also plans for further expansion to Southeast Asia.

WarnerMedia