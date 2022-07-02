Harmonic's 'MAC Anywhere' platform connects with CableLabs specs

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced a major achievement with interoperability for the CableLabs Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) specification. Harmonic's powerful, software-based MAC Anywhere FMA offering for its market-leading CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform was tested in a multi-vendor lab environment at the recent CableLabs FMA Interoperability event. Harmonic's next-gen Remote MACPHY devices demonstrated remarkable progress at offering interoperability with third-party MAC Manager software, bringing operators unprecedented flexibility in deploying multi-gigabit broadband services.

"Equipment interoperability is critical to the successful deployment of FMA," said Jon Schnoor, lead architect of wired technologies at CableLabs. "Harmonic's participation in the FMA Interoperability event signifies the company's commitment to helping the industry rapidly roll out Flexible MAC Architecture and a move toward simplifying ecosystem integration. With technology partners working together, we can make 10G a reality in the near future."

Harmonic's breakthrough MAC Anywhere approach to FMA is based on its CableOS multi-access platform serving Remote PHY, Remote MACPHY and FTTx devices. Leveraging Harmonic's unique software-based FMA offering, operators can simplify network operations, use the hardware of their choice and sustainably power 10G and symmetrical multi-gigabit services.

Harmonic