Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Harmonic sees growth ahead despite supply chain headwinds

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/1/2022
Comment (0)

Harmonic is predicting growth across its cable access and video segments in 2022, but execs also warned that the pace of that growth will be curtailed by persistent supply chain constraints.

"Our current outlook for 2022 is supply-constrained and burdened with exceptionally high costs," Patrick Harshman, Harmonic's president and CEO, said Monday on the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call.

Harmonic dealt with the supply chain issue during the second half of 2021, but it is seeing it strike with "full force" to start off 2022, he added.

"From a full-year perspective, it's a bigger challenge," Harshman said, noting that Harmonic is trying to mitigate it in part with price adjustments. "It means that 2022 probably is not going to be quite as strong as it otherwise would be."

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

Supply chain constraints have led to longer lead times on components, higher freight costs and other factors that are driving overall production costs up. That's all entering the picture as Harmonic deals with faster than anticipated demand for distributed access architecture (DAA) hardware sales, which include products such as network nodes and modules.

Record backlog

As a result, Harmonic ended 2021 with record backlog and deferred revenue of $441 million, up 51.8% year-over-year. That total does not include contracts for "CableOS," Harmonic's virtualization platform for both hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) and fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) access networks. With CableOS factored in, the backlog at the end of 2021 rises to $545 million.

Harmonic typically sees 80% to 90% of all backlog and deferred revenues get converted into revenue within a rolling, one-year period, Sanjay Kalra, Harmonic's CFO, said.

To compensate, Harmonic is trying to "stock up" above normal levels, Kalra added.

Investors took the ongoing supply chain issue as a worrying sign, sending Harmonic shares down $1.38 (12.83%) to $9.38 each in Wednesday morning trading.

But, despite those supply chain headwinds, Harmonic is confident that it can hit its multi-year top-line and long-term growth targets. It envisions a $2 billion addressable market and a path to becoming the top supplier of cable broadband technology. If Harmonic is successful in that aspect, it would unseat CommScope as the cable sector's top supplier.

As for guidance, Harmonic expects full-year 2022 revenues of $570 million to $596 million, or 15% year-on-year growth at the mid-point. The company expects its cable access segment to contribute $295 million to $307 million for full-year 2022, and its video segment to generate $275 million to $289 million.

CableOS deployments hit 4.8 million modems

Supply chain issues aside, Harmonic's CableOS business got another lift in Q4. It ended 2021 with 73 operators deploying CableOS, up 66% year-over-year. While those wins represent about 60 million locations passed, current deployments of CableOS serve about 4.8 million modems, up 82% year-over-year.

Raymond James estimates that Comcast, Harmonic's marquee customer for CableOS, accounts for about 20% of that modem count.

CableOS deployments are still below 10% of passings, but "I think there's been a modest pick-up," Harshman said, citing recent tier 1 wins such as Canada's Rogers Communications. "It think we're starting to hit a pretty good cadence with some of our larger customers."

Harshman said he's encouraged with the momentum Harmonic is seeing with its adaption of CableOS for FTTP networks. That activity has primarily centered on cable operators that have deployed fiber networks, but it also is starting to include deals with rural telcos with no cable infrastructure.

"We continue to see fiber-to-the-home as a competitive multiplier within cable accounts" that is likewise expanding Harmonic's addressable market, Harshman said.

Financial snapshot

Q4 2021 sales of $155.8 million beat the $152.7 million expected by analysts. Harmonic had two customers representing 10% or more of revenues: Comcast (26%) and Intelsat (15%).

However, gross margins are coming in lower than expected due to the aforementioned supply chain issues. Harmonic's forecast of cable access gross margins of 36% to 38% for Q1 is below Raymond James' expectation of 40.7%.

"Reaching or exceeding 60% in the Video segment looks achievable; however, we doubt Harmonic achieves 60% in Cable Access, and we would consider exceeding 50% in Cable Access as a more realistic goal," Simon Leopold, analyst with Raymond James, said in a research note.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE