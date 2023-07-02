Harmonic scores Technical Emmy for virtual CMTS

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it has won a Technology and Engineering Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for pioneering development and deployment of a groundbreaking virtualized cable modem termination system (vCMTS). Harmonic's virtualized broadband technology is now being actively deployed worldwide and currently serves over 15 million households.

To efficiently meet the critical need for delivery of IP-based video and high-speed internet, Harmonic's vCMTS integrates the management, control and data processing elements of a CMTS in software, running on COTS servers. This software-centric approach allows broadband operators to more quickly and flexibly deploy new, higher bandwidth services and adopt next-generation broadband standards such as 10G and DOCSIS 4.0, while improving quality of service and lowering operating expenses.

Harmonic's Emmy-winning vCMTS technology runs on the company's market-leading CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform, which powers broadband services for over 90 innovative broadband service providers worldwide, including the largest operators in the U.S. and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic will receive the award at the 74th Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards Ceremony held on Sunday, April 16 at the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention in Las Vegas.

