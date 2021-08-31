Harmonic notches CableOS and DAA win with Parasat Cable TV

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Philippines-based service provider Parasat Cable TV is modernizing its broadband operations with Harmonic's CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform, further adding to Harmonic's growing roster of cable customers in the Asia-Pacific region. As the leader in virtualized access technology and distributed access architectures (DAA), Harmonic enables Parasat Cable TV to rapidly expand broadband capacity and bring high-speed, reliable internet access to subscribers.

Parasat Cable TV is replacing a legacy and proprietary Huawei Remote MAC-PHY solution with Harmonic's standards-based DAA solution that includes the CableOS Platform and Reef DAA shelves. The high-density Reef DAA shelves offer flexibility to handle bandwidth scaling at a low total cost of ownership. Parasat Cable TV can now address capacity issues with greater agility and cost efficiency. As a multi-access provider edge solution, the CableOS Platform creates a path for Parasat Cable TV to deploy outdoor DAA nodes alongside the Reef DAA shelves and extend the deployment to FTTH using Harmonic's virtualized PON solution.

Harmonic completed the deployment at Parasat Cable TV in under four weeks through collaborative teamwork between the operator and the company's professional services team. Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 3 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative operators worldwide, including the largest cable operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

