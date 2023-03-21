Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Harmonic bags Charter for virtual CMTS

News Analysis

Harmonic's grip on cable's network virtualization market is reaching beyond simple domination after the company announced Monday that it has bagged another big "CableOS" customer. Charter will use Harmonic's CableOS platform to power the rollout of a virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) that will underpin the operator's next-gen broadband access network.

Financial terms of the deal weren't announced, but Harmonic said Charter selected it as a "strategic technology partner" for the operator's vCMTS technology for next-gen broadband services. The Charter announcement made no mention of whether Harmonic's fiber nodes will play a role in Charter's deployment.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

CableOS will be used to in Charter's rollout of a distributed access architecture (DAA) for its widely deployed hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network. Charter's general plan is to beef up its HFC network to deliver multi-gigabit downstream speeds alongside a "high-split" upgrade that initially will enable up to 1-Gig upstream speeds. In addition to enhancing its existing DOCSIS 3.1 networks, Charter's multi-phase network evolution plan also calls for a fuller upgrade to DOCSIS 4.0 in a portion of its HFC footprint.

Charter is also using its distributed architecture to deploy PON in greenfields (for organic edge-outs as well as for government-subsidized network deployments in rural areas) and in brownfields on a targeted "fiber-on-demand" basis. Importantly, Harmonic has adapted CableOS to operate on fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks, including those based on 10G EPON and 10G XGS-PON technology.

'Significantly material win' for Harmonic

Raymond James, which has long viewed Harmonic as a front-runner for the vCCAP piece of Charter's rollout, took a stab at sizing the financial opportunity for Harmonic, viewing it as a "significantly material win" for the vendor.

In a research note, analyst Simon Leopold recalled that Comcast's selection of Harmonic's CableOS platform called for an initial commitment for $175 million over three years. But, since that 2019 announcement, Leopold estimates that Comcast has spent more than $450 million with Harmonic, with that spend going toward CableOS tech as well as remote PHY nodes. Like Comcast, Charter is pursuing the remote PHY option of DAA paired with a vCMTS.

"We could envision a similar sized opportunity for Harmonic at Charter as well," Leopold wrote. And while much of the first phase of Charter's spending will go to high-split upgrades involving DAA and remote PHY investments, Leopold expects Charter's vCCAP deployment to start as early as 2023 and ramp through 2024.

Harmonic's vCCAP win at Charter cements its leadership in that piece of the market and should help to diversify Harmonic's revenue streams. In addition to Comcast, which represented 39% of Harmonic's revenues for full-year 2022, Harmonic has also notched CableOS wins with several other large and midsized operators, including Rogers Communications, GCI, Buckeye Broadband and Vodafone. Harmonic ended 2022 with 91 CableOS customers, up 24.7% year-over-year.

Can anyone challenge Harmonic's vCMTS dominance?

Harmonic's vCMTS win at Charter has evidently elbowed out Casa Systems, which announced last week that one of its top customers, presumed to be Charter, passed on using Casa for the initial phases of a cable infrastructure upgrade.

Casa's still in the game, announcing last week it had secured a vCMTS deal with a major-but-unnamed European cable operator. Among other suppliers, Cisco has put its vCMTS product on hold and CommScope is reenergizing its vCMTS work. Vecima Networks, which is believed to be getting a piece of Charter's new network action, might toss its hat into the vCMTS ring.

Despite Harmonic's dominance, the vCMTS market window could be large and diverse enough for a second player to make a true run at it. A Dell'Oro Group survey of 50 cable operators around the world conducted in the first quarter of 2022 found that an astounding 100% of respondents said they have either deployed or are planning to deploy a vCMTS architecture in their networks within the next 24 months.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies – Making cable faster, broader, deeper, better

If you want to know where the cable tech space is heading, we've got you covered. Join the biggest names in the industry in Denver, CO on March 14 & 15 for the latest edition of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference.

Back for a record 16th consecutive year, Cable Next-Gen is the premier independent conference covering the broadband technology market. This year's edition will tackle all the top tech topics, including 10G, DOCSIS 4.0, Distributed Access Architecture, next-gen PON, fixed wireless access, network virtualization, the Digital Divide and more

Get your free operator pass here.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
Telco, media and entertainment, and training and certification
Kaizen Gaming modernizes service development with microservices on Red Hat OpenShift
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Experience Red Hat Enterprise Linux
6 Digital Service Provider Musts
Key Themes for 2022
Taking the Lead on IT Automation
The service provider edge: Building the case for an open source approach
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: 5.5G paves way for intelligent, digital societies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
Huawei DQ ODN Solution Won the All-Optical Deployment Solution Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
Huawei FTTR Solution Won the FTTx Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
How Huawei’s IntelligentRAN helps CSPs manage the complexity of 5G By Huawei
Guiding Broadband To Address Industry-Wide Challenges By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE