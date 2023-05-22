Harmonic appoints Jankovic as CFO

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it has appointed Walter Jankovic as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Jankovic brings over 30 years of executive experience from a range of leading technology companies. He was most recently senior vice president and general manager, datacom business unit, at Lumentum, a provider of optical and photonic products. Prior to this, he served as president, optical connectivity, at Oclaro, Inc. (acquired by Lumentum). Previously, Mr. Jankovic served in a number of senior finance and leadership roles during his 13-year tenure at Celestica Inc., including vice president of finance for various business segments; senior vice president, communications and internet service provider markets; and, most recently, senior vice president, advanced industrial and health tech markets.



Earlier in his career, Mr. Jankovic held several finance leadership roles at Nortel Networks, and was an engagement manager at Deloitte. He holds a B.A. in Chartered Accountancy Studies and a Master of Accounting from the University of Waterloo, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CMA).

