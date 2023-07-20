GVTC teams with Enghouse and Broadpeak on streaming TV offering

MARKHAM, Ontario, Canada – Enghouse Networks, a leading global telecommunications technology and streaming TV solutions provider, announced today that its SaaS IPTV platform, EspialTV, has been chosen by GVTC Communications to bring video streaming services to its customer base.

The Enghouse solution allows GVTC to provide more options to its subscribers, including the ability to record and view shows on any connected device, including Amazon's Fire TV, Roku, AppleTV, phones and tablets. Subscribers will also benefit from the ability to watch TV programs and movies in leading-edge quality and enjoy new features like voice-enabled remote control, plus easy access to popular OTT streaming services.

The new GVTC system also relies on Broadpeak's content delivery network (CDN) and cloud DVR solutions. Broadpeak is a leading provider of CDN and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide. "Enghouse and Broadpeak have many successful joint deployments," said Mario Rainville, Vice President, North America, Broadpeak. "Our solutions work together to ensure a more personalized, state-of-the-art experience for subscribers."

GVTC has looked to Enghouse and Broadpeak to upgrade its current Cable TV offering to a fully managed streaming TV platform hosted in the cloud. With superior image and sound quality, plus enhanced network security, Enghouse Networks' EspialTV and Broadpeak will deliver video content (including live, catch-up, digitally recorded (NDVR), and Video-on-Demand) to all of GVTC's stream subscribers.

The Enghouse SaaS EspialTV platform offers GVTC a full set of content management capabilities, deep insight through analytics, and flexibility to easily segment and target various markets. It supports operators of all sizes – and its flexible, cloud-based architecture will allow GVTC to control operational costs as their TV customer base grows.

