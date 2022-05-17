Grant Spellmeyer to succeed Matt Polka as ACA Connects CEO

With the future of the cable industry heading toward network and service convergence, perhaps it's only fitting that one of its key organizations has tapped a leader with experience in both the wired and wireless worlds.

ACA Connects, an industry group that advocates for the regulatory aims and needs of hundreds of small and midsized US cable operators and telcos, announced Tuesday that Grant Spellmeyer, a long-time exec of UScellular, has been tapped to succeed Matt Polka as the organization's president and CEO.

Grant Spellmeyer will officially take the reins of ACA Connects on June 1.

(Source: ACA Connects)

The appointment comes about two weeks after ACA Connects announced that Polka, who has led the organization for 25 years, would step down in July 2022.

Spellmeyer most recently served as VP of government affairs at UScellular, where he directed the federal and state legislative efforts for an operator with about 5 million mobile customers and a wireless network covering parts of 21 states. Prior to joining UScellular in 2006, he was director of legal affairs and carrier relations at TDS Telecommunications, a rural/suburban broadband and TV service provider that is currently a member of ACA Connects.

ACA Connects, an organization representing more than 600 operators serving nearly 8 million customers in rural and smaller suburban US markets, said Spellmeyer will take the helm on June 1. He'll be officially introduced to members at the Independent Show, set for July 24-27 at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

In addition to the general regulatory needs of ACA Connects constituents, Spellmeyer will be coming on board as various organization members explore opportunities stemming from the broadband piece of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The Biden administration officially kicked off $45 billion in broadband funding tied to the initiative late last week.

"Grant Spellmeyer is highly respected for his knowledge and thought leadership. He understands the challenges ACAC members face every day, and he has the expertise to advocate on our behalf to influence positive change," Patricia Jo Boyers, chair of ACA Connects and co-founder and president of Boycom Vision, said in a statement.

"One overarching goal is to ensure ACAC members continue to succeed in providing consumers with a variety of competitive services – regardless of company size or geography – today and in the future," Spellmeyer added.

Related posts:



— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading