Gracenote beefs up channel data for streaming services

EMERYVILLE, Calif. – Gracenote, the leading global provider of entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings, today announced the launch of Gracenote Streaming Channels Data enabling content discovery platforms to better connect consumers to programming on free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels as well as linear channels on virtual MVPD (vMVPD) services. By integrating this new solution, content aggregators can now more effectively serve as one-stop shops for viewers who are increasingly turning to new free services for programming to augment premium streaming service content.

Streaming Channels Data provides content discovery platforms with access to Gracenote's gold standard database of schedules for linear streaming channels. Each airing includes a Gracenote ID, and normalized channel and program metadata enriched with imagery, descriptions and celebrity information. The rich dataset enhances content discoverability and enables more personalized program recommendations across different services, ultimately improving the user experience.

FAST channels are often themed and remain available for a finite time period. For example, a service could launch a channel dedicated to TV programming resonating with Asian viewers during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month in May. Based on the temporal nature of the offering, the ability to integrate the FAST channel and make its content discoverable quickly is critical.

The launch of Gracenote Streaming Channels Data marks further expansion of the company's innovative Streaming Video suite of datasets built to help entertainment providers around the world drive engagement with compelling streaming content from a range of sources. Available now in the U.S. and Europe, the new solution joins existing Gracenote offerings which improve search and discovery of entertainment and sports programming across all platforms.

Gracenote