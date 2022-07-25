Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Google, Meta cables will be 'game-changers' for Africa

News Analysis Robert Clark 7/25/2022
Comment (0)

Two huge subsea cable systems planned by Meta and Google are likely to be game-changers for African telecoms, TeleGeography says.

The continent is undergoing a mini cable boom, with eight subsea systems due to go live in the next two years.

But only Meta's 2Africa and Google's wholly-owned Equiano will bring substantial fresh capacity to African telecom hubs, TeleGeography senior research manager Patrick Christian said.

Service is now expected to be commissioned in Q4. (Source: Sybille Reuter/Alamy Stock Photo)
Service is now expected to be commissioned in Q4.
(Source: Sybille Reuter/Alamy Stock Photo)

The others, like the Peace Cable and India Europe Xpress (IEX), will land in just one or two African sites on their way to other destinations.

The two new systems now under construction by the US internet giants are their first in Africa and look set to disrupt the retail and wholesale markets.

"Those are the game-changers that people are watching," Christian told Light Reading.

Besides adding a torrent of fresh capacity, the two new players would drive competition and would also insist on open access on cable landings and backhaul.

"It's in their best interests," Christian said.

Ripe for expansion

The continent is certainly ripe for another round of capacity expansion. It's had the world's fastest bandwidth growth in recent years, with a four-fold expansion from 2017-2021, according to TeleGeography numbers.

But African nations place low on the global speed rankings. Egypt and Gabon are the highest-ranked in fixed-broadband at 83rd and 89th respectively, while Togo is the highest in mobile, placing 54th.

Google's Equiano – named after 18th-century Nigerian abolitionist Olaudah Equiano – will run from Portugal to South Africa via Togo, Nigeria, St. Helena and Namibia. It has a design capacity of 144 Tbps.

Originally slated to go into service in early 2022, it is now expected to be commissioned in Q4.

In Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, the cable is forecast to shave a fifth off retail internet prices and increase bandwidth six-fold, according to an economic impact analysis.

Google describes it as delivering at least 20 times more bandwidth than any other African cable.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

That's a hefty increment, but even so, it is set to be overshadowed by Meta's 180Tbps 2Africa system – at 45,000 km, it will be the world's longest subsea cable.

2Africa will make 46 landings and connect 33 countries, running the length of Africa's east and west coasts, and with an extension linking India, Pakistan and the Gulf states. Among the African nations, it will connect Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Mozambique and Nigeria.

It made its first landing in Genoa in April and looks likely to go live in late 2023 or 2024.

Of course, Google and Meta are no strangers to the subsea capacity business. US internet giants – including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Netflix – dominate traffic on the world's major cable systems, accounting for 76% of trans-Pacific traffic and 92% on Atlantic routes.

Currently, they account for less than half of internet traffic to Africa. That is about to change.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE