Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Global broadband prices rose during pandemic – study

Broadband World News Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Broadband World News 3/21/2022
Comment (0)

For all the talk of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the need to close the broadband affordability gap, a new report suggests the world hasn't successfully applied the lesson.

According to the policy brief, prepared by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI), broadband became more expensive for consumers worldwide in 2021 after "years of steady decline." And fewer economies than before meet the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development's "affordable cost target," which stipulates that entry-level broadband services should be available at a level corresponding to less than 2% of monthly gross national income (GNI) per capita in developing economies.

The brief looks at five "baskets" or categories of Internet services, including data-only mobile broadband, mobile data and voice (low consumption), mobile data and voice (high consumption), mobile cellular (low usage) and fixed broadband.

According to the ITU and A4AI, fixed broadband prices rose to 3.5% of gross national income (GNI) per capita globally in 2021, up from 2.9% in 2020. Mobile broadband prices also increased slightly to 2% of GNI in 2021, up from 1.9% in 2020.

(Source: The affordability of ICT services 2021 policy brief via the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI). Used with permission.)
(Source: The affordability of ICT services 2021 policy brief via the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI). Used with permission.)

But the numbers are far worse in low- and middle-income economies, where consumers spend five-to-six times more of their income on broadband service than those in high-income economies.

"The affordability gap for Internet access between those living in low- and middle-income countries and those living in high income countries is inexcusably high," said Sonia Jorge, executive director of A4AI in a press release, adding that "people in rural areas, and women everywhere, are disproportionately affected."

Indeed, the report shows that only four of the world's 46 least-developed countries (LDCs) – or countries that, according to the UN, exhibit the least indication of socioeconomic development – meet the UN's affordable cost target: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Republic of Nepal.

In economies where mobile broadband exceeds more than 10% of GNI, 16 of 18 were considered least-developed countries.

One positive note from the study was that three LDCs did meet the 2% target in 2021 after not doing so in 2020: Uzbekistan, Colombia and Lebanon.

Fixed broadband unaffordable for most

The fixed broadband basket took the prize for the largest price increase between 2020 and 2021, as well as for being the most expensive "by far." As such, fixed broadband remains unavailable for most of the world, with consumers in low-income countries needing to pay 28 times more than those in high-income economies.

But affordability is an issue in all broadband baskets. As the brief points out, while 95% of the world's population lives within range of a 3G mobile network and "theoretically" could access mobile broadband, 2.9 billion people still remain offline around the world.

"These latest ICT price statistics, and especially those on the entry-level mobile broadband basket, clearly show how a lack of affordability contributes to keeping those populations offline," states the report.

'Counteracting trends'

The report notes that the pandemic brought about "two main counteracting trends in 2021 that influenced affordability."

While operators and regulators have taken various measures to maintain and extend access to services – and while prices for some services have come down in parts of the world – says the brief, "the real economic impact of the pandemic on national income levels in 2020 made information and communication technology (ICT) services less affordable for many users."

To that end, the report suggests some of these setbacks may be temporary "in economies whose income bounces back to pre-crisis levels."

However, it added that meeting the UN's Broadband Commission target of 2% by 2025 will "require stepping up efforts to enhance affordability, rather than just relying on a return to pre-pandemic levels."

Related posts:

— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
Industry weighs in on FCC broadband nutrition labels

With the public comment period on the FCC's broadband nutrition label rules wrapped up, here are some takeaways from the industry's input on how they may be written.

New playbook guides states on getting grants and funding fiber

The playbook offers states a guide to navigating broadband funding opportunities in the Biden administration's infrastructure bill – and stresses the need to spend funds on future-proof technology.

Starlink services go live in Ukraine but could bring additional risk

Elon Musk confirmed deployment of SpaceX's Starlink satellite Internet service in Ukraine this weekend – but security experts warn the uplink transmissions may increase the risk of airstrikes.

10M US households signed up for monthly broadband subsidy

The FCC has signed up roughly 1 million households since the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) launched in January. That's in addition to the 9 million households enrolled in the program's predecessor, the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) which ended on December 31, 2021.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 6, 2022 Service Assurance in Cloud-Based 5G Networks – What's Missing?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE