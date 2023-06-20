Sign In Register
Germany's PŸUR taps CommScope and Braun Telecom for DAA, multi-gigabit services

HICKORY, N.C. – PŸUR’s German cable broadband network is being transformed by CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and braun teleCom, through the continuing deployment of CommScope’s end-to-end Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) delivering multi-gigabit broadband speeds.

Tele Columbus AG, the parent company of PŸUR, engaged CommScope and braun TeleCom for its next generation network upgrade. The collaboration between the three companies encompasses a full access network technology migration across Germany.

CommScope is delivering a mature and feature rich DOCSIS® and DAA end-to-end solution – using its industry-leading DOCSIS® 3.1 technology and Remote PHY DAA to increase network capacity, achieve operational efficiencies, and deliver faster speeds, providing a better user-experience for subscribers.

The solution utilizes CommScope’s E6000® Converged Edge Router and the CommScope E6000r Remote PHY Shelf to support DOCSIS® 3.1 and to prepare PŸUR’s network for the evolution towards 10G.

Read the full press release here.

Commscope

