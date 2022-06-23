Sign In Register
Cable Tech

GCI taps ATX to help prep plant for DOCSIS 4.0 and 10G

6/23/2022
Comment (0)

TORONTO, Canada – ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, is providing GCI, Alaska's largest broadband operator, with its GigaXtend™ XS family of 2GHz taps and passives. By deploying DOCSIS 4.0-compatible taps and passives today, GCI is able to support its immediate goals of extending the current HFC network to 1.2GHz, while eliminating the need to again replace passive devices in its outside plant when the cable operator makes the transition to the FDD version of the DOCSIS 4.0 specifications, which support a frequency of 1.8GHz.

Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has emerged as one of the most forward-looking cable operators in North America, publicly committing to putting its HFC network on a path to deliver 10Gbps services to subscribers. GCI has been providing communication and technology services to some of the most remote and geographically challenging communities in the U.S. for more than 40 years. Its network, a mix of fiber, microwave and satellite technology, reaches 97% of Alaska's population.

ATX's GigaXtend XS 2GHz taps and passives, with platform support beyond 3GHz, were the first commercially available and deployed Extended Spectrum passives in the cable industry. The devices, which were recently featured in a CableLabs-sponsored DOCSIS 4.0 FDD lab test demonstrating downstream speeds of nearly 9Gbps, enable cable operators to fully realize the speed and bandwidth potential of DOCSIS 4.0. GigaXtend XS technology is a critical enabler of GCI's ability to eventually deliver services on its HFC network that fulfill the promise of the CableLabs 10G initiative.

GCI started taking delivery of GigaXtend XS taps and passives, including an extensive portfolio of couplers, splitters and power inserters, earlier this month, with initial installations scheduled for late Spring.

Read the full announcement here.

ATX Networks
GCI

