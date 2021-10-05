GCI offers free Internet to qualified Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – GCI, Alaska's largest telecommunications provider, today announced it will deliver free internet to Alaskans in need as part of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP). The EBBP, a temporary program the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced earlier this year, will provide internet to qualifying households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. GCI will offer its standard internet plan for free to those who qualify.

Program eligibility is defined by the FCC. Qualifying criteria includes: households that qualify for free or reduced-price school lunch or breakfast under federal programs; individuals who demonstrate a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020; individuals who received a Pell Grant this year; and households with one member who is already eligible for the federal Lifeline program, which provides discounts on phone service to qualifying individuals.

