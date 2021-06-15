Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

GCI: Nearly 40% of broadband subs take 1-Gig speeds

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/15/2021
Comment (0)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Americans are adopting 1 gig internet faster than ever, but GCI customers are upping their home internet speeds even more quickly in Alaska. In fact, GCI customers have signed up for 1 gig internet service at four times the national rate.

An article by tech news outlet Light Reading noted the pandemic fueled demand for increased speed and capacity as Americans who were hunkered down consumed more content and many began working and learning from home. In Q1 2021, 9.8% of internet customers nationwide subscribed to a 1 gig plan — a 261% increase from the same time period during the previous year. In contrast, nearly 40% of GCI's internet customers subscribe to 1 gig service. The company attributes the dramatic difference in Alaska's adoption rates to its advanced network and broad availability to 1 gig internet, especially in the state's most densely populated areas.

"Alaskans, in general, have been quick to adopt new technologies, especially when it comes to connectivity, and 1 gig internet has been no different. We're not just early adopters of the next generations of technology because we want to be, we're early adopters because we have to be," said GCI Chief Marketing Officer Kate Slyker. "Delivering connectivity in a state like Alaska is challenging to say the least, but challenges breed innovation. That has always been a hallmark of GCI. We were the first to deliver 1 gig internet in the state, the first to launch 5G wireless, and we'll be the first to bring 2 gig internet to Alaska. It may come as a surprise to many that Alaska is on the forefront of telecommunications innovation, but the truth is that this has long been the case."

GCI provides access to 1 gig speeds to 77% of Alaskans. In May, company co-founder and CEO Ron Duncan announced GCI would deliver 2 gig speeds to customers in 2022 and is on track to deliver 10 gig service in the next five years.

"GCI is the largest telecommunications provider in the biggest state in the nation, so I guess it just makes sense that our customers have the biggest appetite for speed and data," said GCI Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside. "Our customers are working from home, learning from home and consuming content at a record rate. Over the past 18 months, we've seen huge spikes in network traffic — sometimes up to 50%. Fortunately, GCI constantly invests in network upgrades and we were more than prepared to accommodate the growing demand. And with 2 gig speeds coming to GCI customers next year, our network is only getting faster."

GCI will launch 2 gig internet in nearly 20 Alaska communities in 2022 and is on track to provide 10 gig speeds in the next five years. GCI will be the first in the state, and among the first in the country, to make 2 gig widely available to customers, highlighting its commitment to expand and improve connectivity in Alaska.

"Not only will GCI be delivering 2 gig internet, we're also expanding 1 gig internet access even further as we prepare to launch the service in Northwest Alaska and expand our fiber network to the Aleutian Islands," said Handyside. "Our commitment to investing in rural Alaska and helping close the digital divide is stronger than ever."

GCI will launch 1 gig service in Nome and Kotzebue, Alaska in 2021, and as part of the company's ambitious AU-Aleutians Fiber Project will deliver 1 gig speeds to six remote Western Alaska communities. GCI's 2 gig speeds will be available in these communities in a future phase of the upgrade project. GCI is also exploring a potential project to extend its fiber to Bethel, Alaska, which would deliver urban-level internet to the Western Alaska community.

GCI

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 24, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE