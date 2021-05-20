Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

GCI goes for the Gigs

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/20/2021
Comment (0)

Alaskan cable and mobile operator GCI will use both advanced DOCSIS technologies as well as targeted fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) deployments to bring 2-Gig broadband to 77% of the state in 2022. GCI is also starting to lay the groundwork for 10-Gig speeds within the next five years.

"It's bold. It's pushing the envelope," Ron Duncan, GCI's CEO and co-founder, said of the plan during an event held Tuesday. "There are a lot of use cases we don't even know about yet."

GCI's Ron Duncan outlined the company's broadband and speed projects. (Image source: screen capture from GCI's streamed event.)
GCI's Ron Duncan outlined the company's broadband and speed projects.
(Image source: screen capture from GCI's streamed event.)

GCI identified nearly 20 cities and towns that will get 2-Gig speeds in 2022, including Anchorage, Homer, Juneau and Petersburg. Duncan said GCI will flip on those speeds on a community-by-community basis as the company deploys more fiber, shrinks the number of homes connected to the node and, in some cases, upgrades hardware inside those nodes.

"Today's announcement proves that we're not done yet," Greg Chapados, GCI's president and COO, added later, referencing the company's current widespread availability of 1-Gig broadband service. "Despite the pandemic and the recession, we're not backing down."

GCI, a subsidiary of Liberty Broadband, did not go into significant technical detail on how it will achieve downstream speeds of 2 Gbit/s starting next year, but it confirmed to Light Reading that it intends to use multiple technologies to hit that goal.

"GCI will be utilizing a combination of HFC/DOCSIS and FTTH to deliver all the services we announced yesterday," Duncan Whitney, GCI's chief product officer, said in an emailed statement to Light Reading. "The initial 2Gbps launch will primarily be HFC. Over time, we will build fiber closer to the customers and take advantage of DOCSIS roadmap advancements (3.1 to 4.0) as well as continue to do selective FTTH deployments where they make sense."

Today's DOCSIS 3.1 modems have the technical capability to support about 5 Gbit/s downstream and 2 Gbit/s upstream with the right configuration of spectrum or upgrades that dedicate enough capacity to the upstream piece of the hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network.

GCI's future plans tie into the industry's broader "10G" initiative, a toolkit of sorts that will tap into multiple access technologies (HFC, FTTP and even wireless) to set a path toward symmetrical speeds of 10 Gbit/s paired with enhanced security and low-latency capabilities.

Comcast's recent DOCSIS 4.0 lab test delivered symmetrical speeds of more than 4 Gbit/s. Liberty Global, meanwhile, has embarked on a next-gen network project involving a new distributed access architecture that puts the operator on a path to 10-Gig.

Other projects afoot

Among other near-term priorities, GCI is building a fiber network to Bethel, the largest community in Western Alaska. In addition to providing raw capacity there, GCI intends to tap into that network to also improve the performance of its other terrestrial long-haul technologies in the area, including a microwave-based platform called TERRA that uses the 6GHz band to provide access to remote parts of Western Alaska.

GCI's microwave-powered TERRA platform will benefit from fiber deployments in Western Alaska. (Source: GCI)
GCI's microwave-powered TERRA platform will benefit from fiber deployments in Western Alaska.
(Source: GCI)

"The technologies go hand-in-hand," Duncan said.

GCI is also in the process of launching 1-Gig to Nome and Kotzebue later this year. Additionally, GCI's AU-Aleutians Fiber Project is working toward the delivery of 1-Gig speeds to the remote Western Alaskan communities of Unalaska, King Cove, Akutan, Sand Point, Chignik Bay and Larsen Bay. That project, developed in partnership with Quintillion, centers on the deployment of an 860-mile subsea fiber system. GCI said a future phase of that project will focus on 2-Gig speeds.

GCI open to working with satellite broadband

Beyond GCI's plans involving 1-Gig and multi-gig, the operator noted it uses and plans to use multiple access technologies, even those from competitors, to bring connectivity to all reaches of the state.

"When it comes to closing the digital divide, GCI's approach is to leverage all available resources," Chapados said. That commitment, he added, includes "other carriers, including low-Earth orbit satellite providers and public-private partnerships. We want to use every tool in the toolkit, and we're prepared to collaborate with our competitors where it makes sense."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems By Joachim Ungruh, Core Portfolio Management Leader, Nokia
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE